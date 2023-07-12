JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after an alleged break-in on Wednesday.

According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Dulaney Road in Jonesborough after a man reportedly forced his way into a home in the area. The man, later identified as Terry L. Scalf Jr., 52, reportedly entered through the front door of the home and threatened two people inside with a knife.

When Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Scalf Jr. in a bathroom at the home with one of the occupants.

Scalf Jr. was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where WCSO officials said he was being held in lieu of a $71,000 bond, as of Wednesday morning. He is set to make an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.