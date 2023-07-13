JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee authorities say an investigation led to the discovery of several pounds of methamphetamine, over half a pound of pills, and other drugs at two separate homes.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office strike team executed a search warrant at a home on Salem Drive and discovered 32.2 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of marijuana, and $2,577, according to the sheriff’s office.

The resident, identified as Debra Fox, 61, of Johnson City, was arrested and charged with manufacture/deliver/sell/possess methamphetamine, Schedule I drug violations, and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.

Fox was out on bond while awaiting court proceedings for selling Schedule II narcotics in 2022 from the same home, which was also the location of a suspected fentanyl overdose death on March 22 of this year, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that while investigators were on the scene, Imran Ahmed, 35, of Jonesborough, attempted to deliver eight ounces of suspected methamphetamine to the residence.

Investigators obtained permission to search Ahmed’s home on Ida Sue Drive and found around 12.5 pounds of meth, 317.7 grams of Xanax-type pills, multiple handguns and rifles, and more than $40,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ahmed was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of methamphetamine, eight counts of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, Schedule IV drug violations, and three counts of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing and additional arrests and charges were pending.