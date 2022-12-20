JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of attacking a Hampton Inn employee over the weekend injured several deputies while in jail, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Timothy Libbey, 32, of Athens, allegedly attacked officers at the Washington County Detention Center two days after his Dec. 17 arrest in Johnson City. One deputy sustained serious arm injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The status of that officer is unclear at this time.

No other deputies required medical attention, and police say Libbey received on-site treatment for minor injuries “sustained from fighting.”

The WCSO tacked three counts of aggravated assault against a first responder onto Libbey’s record. He had been incarcerated at the detention center for several charges stemming from an alleged assault at the Hampton Inn on Saturday.

His previous charges included aggravated assault, resisting arrest, aggravated assault against a first responder and three counts of simple assault against a first responder.

Libbey’s bond increased to $500,000 during a video arraignment Tuesday morning, according to the WCSO.