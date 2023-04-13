WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office believes a single group of perpetrators is responsible for more than 40 vehicle break-ins in the county.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that all of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked and had valuables inside. The WCSO stated that an investigation is underway, and other nearby law enforcement agencies are looking into the matter as well.

“It appears to be the same group hitting unlocked vehicles in neighborhoods,” Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said in the release. “They’re not forcing their way into cars and trucks to dig through glove boxes and swipe purses.”

The sheriff’s office reports that firearms were stolen from vehicles in close to a dozen of the break-ins.

In response to the string of thefts, the WCSO reports it has “stepped up overnight patrols with additional officers.”

Sexton advised any residents who have security cameras to monitor activity at night and report suspicious behavior.

“Several homeowners in neighborhoods affected have provided us with footage from their home security cameras, and while that is definitely helpful, we would like to catch them as they work through neighborhoods,” Sexton said. “If you see something, please call 911 immediately.”

Sexton advised residents to lock their vehicles and be responsible gun owners by properly securing firearms inside their homes every night. The WCSO also warns against leaving valuables in vehicles.

An exact timeline of when the break-ins occurred was not provided in the release. No exact locations of the break-ins were provided either.