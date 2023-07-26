WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has arrested a Gray man who allegedly had thousands of images of explicit child content.

A release from the sheriff’s office states the WCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and investigators with Homeland Security arrested William Keith Hensley, 56, on Wednesday after a three-month investigation.

Hensley was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after the WCSO reports finding “3,101 still images and multiple videos of child sexual abuse material,” which were seized from several electronic devices at his home, the release states.

The release states Hensley was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $50,000 bond. As of Wednesday, a court date is pending.