JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Gray man was arrested after he allegedly led Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies on a pursuit.

On Wednesday, WCSO deputies reportedly attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet van on Highway 36 near Ed Martin Road. The van then allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a ‘short pursuit’ to the Boone Drive and Boone Avenue Extension area.

The driver, identified as Richard Norris, 52, of Gray, fled on foot, according to the WCSO. K9 Falco, with the Jonesborough Police Department and his handler, responded to the scene per the WCSO’s request.

Later Wednesday evening, deputies and K9 officers found Norris hiding in shrubbery near where the pursuit ended, a release stated. The WCSO reportedly found evidence in the vehicle and evidence provided by Norris that confirmed he was the driver.

Norris was charged with evading arrest (by vehicle), evading arrest (by foot), driving on a revoked license, unlawful drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.

As of Thursday, he was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $13,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.