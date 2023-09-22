WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is increasing overnight patrols in the Gray area after firearms were reportedly stolen during multiple vehicle break-ins.

According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, several firearms were stolen from unsecured vehicles Thursday night.

“If your home security camera alerts you to activity overnight, please check it and call 911 if you see something suspicious,” Sexton said. “We would like to catch the thieves as they actively work through neighborhoods. If you see something, please call 911 immediately.”

Sexton provided the following tips to keep your vehicle safe.

Lock your vehicles

Be a responsible gun owner and secure your weapon in your home each night

Don’t leave valuables in your vehicles

Call 911 if you see anything suspicious

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies will increase overnight patrols and the public is asked to keep an eye out, Sexton said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Tip411 app for mobile devices, by texting WCSOTN and the tip to 847411 or on the WCSO website.