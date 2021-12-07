WCSO: Erwin man arrested after alleged vehicle theft

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Gray, Tennessee home, according to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

According to the release, a 2012 Ford F350 was reported stolen, prompting an investigation to begin on Oct. 19.

On Nov. 29, the release says investigators located the truck at an address on Little Germany Road. After obtaining evidence and witness statements that investigators say link suspect Fredrick Canonizado, 49, to the theft, Sheriff Keith Sexton says authorities arrested Canonizado on Dec. 7.

According to the release, Canonizado is charged with Theft of Motor Vehicles and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.

Canonizado is set to appear in court on Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m.