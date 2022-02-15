WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One inmate is facing contraband charges after a drug investigation within the Washington County Detention Center located contraband on his person, police say.

According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, authorities have charged Brandon Horvath, 34, with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility and Simple Possession.

Police say they found 15 suboxone strips on Horvath as well as an “orange powdery substance” that officers believe to be crushed Buprenorphine opioid pills.

Horvath was being held on Violation of Probation charges without bond before the additional contraband discovery, the release states, he will be arraigned in General Sessions Court later Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Sexton said the investigation is ongoing and more charges remain possible.