WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Daniel Boone High School basketball coach was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault and interference with emergency calls on Sunday, police report.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to an aggravated assault at a home in the 100 Block of Cambridge Grove Way in Gray at 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found an individual with injuries to their throat and face. The individual reportedly told deputies they tried to call 911 but Justin Humphries, 41, took their phone.

The individual and their children were able to leave the home and call 911, a release stated.

Deputies found Humphries, who coaches girls’ basketball at Daniel Boone High School, around 10 a.m. on Sunday, the WCSO said. Two handguns were reportedly found in Humphries’ vehicle.

Humphries was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was released on a $50,000 bond. He was set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Washington County Schools released the following statement regarding Humphries’ arrest: