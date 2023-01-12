JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A convicted sex offender was arrested after police reportedly found him working at a Washington County, Tennessee school for a contractor.

According to Sheriff Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Cory Ferranti, 39, of Hampton, was arrested after a school resource officer found that he was working at the school.

Police reportedly discovered Ferranti was a convicted sex offender and had not reported to law enforcement since Jan. 2021. Tennessee law requires offenders on the state registry to report to law enforcement every year at a required time.

Ferranti was reportedly employed by a contractor and was working at the school, the release states. He was charged with violation of the sex offender registry.

No further details were released. News Channel 11 is working to learn more details and will share any developments both online and on-air.