WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey man with warrants for his arrest in Greene and Washington Counties was arrested after a police pursuit Friday, the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports.

According to a release from the WCSO, deputies were looking for Travis Graham, 45, when they saw him driving on Highway 107 and activated their lights.

Graham reportedly drove away and exceeded speeds of 100 mph. The WCSO reports Graham eventually crashed the vehicle in a field off Enon Church Road.

After the crash, Graham reportedly tried to drive through a creek before leaving the vehicle and running.

Graham was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, the WCSO reports.

Deputies also reported finding a bottle with an orange powder believed to be suboxone in the crashed vehicle, the release states. Graham was also in possession of a “large amount of cash,” which the WCSO seized.

Graham faces 13 charges and as of Monday is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond. His charges include:

Driving on a suspended/revoked/canceled license (fourth offense)

2 counts of evading arrest

Simple possession/casual exchange of Schedule II drugs

Speeding over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone

Multiple traffic violations

Graham was also served his outstanding warrants, which the release states are for failure to appear. He is set to appear in court on Monday.