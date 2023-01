WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store.

According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 South.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division at (423)788-1468.