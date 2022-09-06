JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough woman faces a child abuse and neglect charge after Washington County deputies found an unattended, nude 1-year-old boy playing near a bridge alongside Old State Route 34 on Monday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Robin McInturff, 44, who has since bailed out of the detention center on a $1,000 bond. A report from the agency states that deputies recovered the child from the roadside before knocking on the door of the nearest residence.

Police entered the home through an open door after several failed attempts of contacting a person inside. Inside the residence, deputies report they found McInturff, who “claimed to be the child’s grandmother, but would not provide accurate information for the child’s parents.”

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) took custody of the child, and police arrested McInturff without incident. The child was not injured, and DCS will continue assisting the WCSO throughout the investigation.

It is unclear when McInturff will appear in court. News Channel 11 will update with more information as it becomes available.