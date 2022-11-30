JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A wanted man from Wisconsin was arrested in a routine traffic stop in Tennessee, police say.

According to the release from Sheriff Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Robert Daniel Beck, 33, of Madison, Wisconsin was wanted on a full extradition parole violation. Beck was initially charged with aggravated battery (intended great bodily harm), habitual criminality/strangulation and suffocation and habitual criminality/bail jumping.

Beck was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Ronald Allen Ezra Martin, Jr., 33. of Morgantown, North Carolina, when the vehicle was stopped on Highway 36 in Gray for a simple traffic violation, according to Sexton.

During the traffic stop, K-9 officer Mali alerted to illegal substances inside the vehicle. Officers allegedly found two packages containing 5.8 grams of ‘a substance believed to be marijuana’, multiple glass pipes, a wooden pipe containing residue and an open back of rolling papers, the release states.

Officers learned that Martin was driving on a suspended license and Beck reportedly refused to provide identification to at the traffic stop.

“Due [to] Martin being from outside the state and admitting he knew his license was suspended, there was reasonable cause to believe he would most likely fail to appear in court on the misdemeanor charges,” Sexton said.

Beck and Martin were transported to the Washington County Dentition Center, where on arrival, the release said Beck provided his name to officers.

A routine search by officers revealed the outstanding warrants Beck had from Wisconsin and notified the Wisconsin Department of Corrections that Beck was in custody, the release states.

WCSO charged Beck with simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia and Martin with driving on a suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Beck is being held on a $2,000 bond and Martin on a $3,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Nov. 30.