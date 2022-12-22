From left to right: Hipps and Sumner (Photo: Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office)

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested two men in connection to an alleged heroin and fentanyl operation in the 2300 block of Watauga Road.

A release from authorities states that investigators in a newly launched drug division of the department “confirmed that narcotics were purchased from 35-year-old Michael Sumner, of Johnson City, who reportedly told those buying substances from him that it was “approximately five grams of fentanyl.”

Police say that 35-year-old Robert Hipps, of Johnson City, was present during one of the transactions.

The WCSO charged both Sumner and Hipps with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance distribution. Sumner faces an additional charge of selling Schedule I drugs.

“Due to the dangers posed to the community by fentanyl, we responded very quickly,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release. “We wanted to close out this investigation with a search warrant and arrest to keep fentanyl off the streets.”

Sumner and Hipps were booked into the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 and $10,000 bonds, respectively.