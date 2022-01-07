WCSO arrests 2 after stolen car found in South Central community

SOUTH CENTRAL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested two people on multiple charges after a 2007 Honda Accord bearing a Florida license plate was reported stolen.

A release states that deputies responded to the 100 block of Horse Creek Road after receiving information that the stolen vehicle had been seen at the location.

Officers located the stolen vehicle once at the scene, and further investigation led them to Taylor A. Dykes, 18, of Limestone, who had an outstanding warrant out of Washington County Criminal Court, according to WCSO.

During this time, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and arrested Dykes on drug and possession of stolen property charges. Her bond was set for $86,000.

Deputies also found Jared Shaffer, 22, of Johnson City, at the scene and discovered he had four outstanding warrants. His bond was set for $9,000.

News Channel 11 has reached out for more details and will update as information is received.