JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a traffic stop and vehicle search, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials say three local men are facing multiple drug charges.

According to a release from WCSO, deputies stopped a vehicle on April 5 after the driver made an “abrupt” turn allegedly without signaling.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they reported smelling a “strong odor of marijuana” and initiated a search with K-9 Sgt. Mali. After the K-9 allegedly alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs, a vehicle search resulted in the discovery of a 1.8g bag of crystals that police believe to be methamphetamine. 1.1g of cannabis was found as well.

As a result of the search, the WCSO release said three men are facing charges of manufacture/deliver/sell/possession of methamphetamine:

Leonel Blake Marquez (18, Kingsport)

Tyson Aaron Stromski (24, Gray)

Malic Stromski-Smith (22, Gray)

Stromski and Stromski-Smith are also facing Schedule VI drug charges, according to the release.

$3,730 in cash was seized from Marquez in the search, the release said. All parties allegedly denied any knowledge of the substances in the car.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All three men were taken to the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 bond and they are set to appear in General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.