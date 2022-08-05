JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced it recently changed inmate mail delivery procedures to crack down on contraband in the jail.

A release from the agency Friday revealed that jail staff copies the mail in front of inmates and locks the original into a bin “to be shredded at a later date.” An inmate identified as Walter Rodifer, 34, Jonesborough is accused of “grabbing part of an envelope for mail that was delivered for him.”

Officers confiscated the envelope and reportedly found three full Suboxone strips and “several small pieces of additional strips.” Police charged Rodifer with the introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and he was given a $1,000 bond.

The WCSO also announced two more arrests that are unrelated to Rodifer’s charge. A separate news release stated that the agency charged Jessee W. McCurry, 34, of Chuckey, and Andrew Jones, 40, of Morristown, for the conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

McCurry and Jones are also accused of attempting to bring Suboxone into the detention center. Both are held on a $20,000 bond.