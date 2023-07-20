JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grand jury has indicted two people for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a Washington County, Tennessee farm last year, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Charles Casey Payne, 31 of Limestone, and Jason A. Phillips, 38 of Jonesborough, are facing charges of burglary and theft of property over $10,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, Payne and Phillips took over $38,000 worth of equipment, firearms, and personal items, including a John Deere Gator utility vehicle and a utility trailer, from a farm on Corby Bridge Road in Limestone.

Phillips turned himself in on Thursday while Payne was already in custody on other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.