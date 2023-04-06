WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people from Johnson City were arrested on multiple drug charges Thursday after they were seen leaving a “known drug house in Telford,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports.

A release from the WCSO states that Benjamin Reed, 51, and Meghan Smallman, 23, were seen leaving the house around 1 a.m. in a car with tags registered to a different vehicle. Investigators said Reed gave consent to search the vehicle after a rifle could be seen in plain sight.

The WCSO reports two pistols were also found in the car, along with 250 grams of marijuana and digital scales in the trunk. The release states Reed also had a baggie containing methamphetamine in his sock.

Smallman was reportedly found with multiple forms of drug paraphernalia, as well as marijuana, methamphetamine and two bars of Xanax.

Reed was charged with manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of methamphetamine and Schedule VI drug violations to wit: resale. He was also charged with possessing a firearm during a felony due to the rifle allegedly being in plain sight in his vehicle. Smallman was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office reported that $940, the three guns and Reed’s vehicle were all seized.

Reed and Smallman were booked into the Washington County Detention Center and are set to appear in court Thursday afternoon. Reed’s bond was set at $25,000, and Smallman’s was set at $2,000.