GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men have been arrested after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and United States Marshals Service discovered multiple marijuana plants growing at a home in Gray.

According to a release from the WCSO, deputies had responded to the Oak Grove Village to assist U.S. Marshals with a warrant service on the undisclosed day of arrest. The release states that authorities spoke to the occupants of the home and found “a small marijuana grow lab containing 4 plants at various levels of maturity.”

The lab was reportedly in the bedroom of Timothy Dorton, 45. A second man, identified as 46-year-old Nolan Mcgee, was also found and was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Both Dorton and Mcgee were transported to the Washington County Detention Center where they are being held without bond.

Dorton was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and fugitive from justice. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The WCSO reports Mcgee is being held on a violation of probation out of federal court.