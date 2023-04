WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in custody after a police incident near Hillman Highway in Washington County, Virginia, according to the WCSO.

According to Sheriff Blake Andis, law enforcement responded to a barricaded person near Hillman Highway Saturday.

Authorities confirmed that one person is now in custody.

No other details have been made available at this time.

