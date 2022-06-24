HARDWICK, V.T. (WPRI) — Vermont State Police say a man behind the wheel of a construction-grade excavator tried to attack two troopers after the officers attempted to arrest his son last week.

Shortly after the troopers arrived at the home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case, “the suspect’s parents attempted to hinder the arrest, and ultimately the suspect’s father menaced and attempted to assault the troopers using an excavator,” their post on Facebook read.

Dashcam footage shows the suspect’s father swinging the bucket of the excavator at the troopers. One of the officers drew his weapon but did not fire.

State police say they were not injured and were able to arrest both the father and his son.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” one of their commanders said.