SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the man facing numerous murder charges out of Sullivan County, is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Britt is facing charges in the murder of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss.

Britt was also served a no-bond capias from criminal court on new charges on Jan. 27, according to the SCSO.

Britt’s appearance will be streamed here on WJHL.com starting at 9:30 a.m.