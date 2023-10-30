ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia grand jury indicted dozens of people following a drug investigation, officials announced Monday.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said the grand jury handed down 149 indictments for 63 people related to the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and pharmaceuticals.

Andis said these are the most dangerous drugs he’s dealt with in his 35 years in law enforcement. He said indictments against these drug dealers are the result of a six-month investigation.

It was Thursday when the grand jury received the appropriate documentation to deliver the indictments.

“These kinds of cases take a while to develop and that’s the reason it’s happening now,” said the county’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow. “The state lab, department of forensic science, they’re understaffed, and it takes a while to get these certificates of analysis back once we have a suspect and some controlled drug busts.”

Thirty-eight people have been arrested out of the 63 people so far.

The sheriff’s office listed the following indictments:

Roger Paul Alexander, age 35, of Bristol, Virginia has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Brandi Nichole Barker, age 36, of Abingdon, Virginia has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Amanda Dawn Bernabe, age 38, of Abingdon, Virginia has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Anita Dale Bettin, age 52, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Fentanyl Michelle Lee Blankenship, age 42, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Methamphetamine Dennis Cody Blevins, age 38, of Bristol, Tennessee, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Methamphetamine

One (1) count of bringing one (1) ounce or more of Methamphetamine in to the Commonwealth of Virginia

One (1) count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Cora Jewel Bordwine, age 21, of Meadowview, Virginia, has been charged with:

Four (4) counts of distributing Fentanyl

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine John William Branson, age 41, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Rebecca Charlene Burton Casey, age 37, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Tony Velasquez Clough, age 54, of Marion, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Olivia Abigail Coleman, age 36, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

Four (4) four counts of distributing Methamphetamine Destiny Nichole Couch, age 23, of Glade Spring, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Methamphetamine Lawrence Clites Crowe, II, age 41, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Methamphetamine David Alexander Dossenback, age 41, of Morristown, Tennessee, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Methamphetamine

One (1) count of bringing one (1) ounce or more of Methamphetamine in to the Commonwealth of Virginia Jackson Wayne Dutton, age 26, of Castlewood, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Fentanyl Jerry Junior Eads, age 41, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

Four (4) counts of distributing Methamphetamine and Cocaine Casey Rae Easterly, age 32, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Elisha Diane Elledge, age 46, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Teryn Leigh Felty, age 23, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Cody Matthew Fleenor, age 32, of Bristol, Tennessee, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Fentanyl and Methamphetamine

Two (2) counts of possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl and Methamphetamine

Two (2) counts of possessing ammunition by a convicted felon Jadina Louise Blankenship Fuller, age 40, of Glade Spring, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Methamphetamine Travis Lee Fulton, age 44, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of a prisoner in possession of pharmaceuticals in a correctional facility Braxton Hamilton Gosswiller, age 27, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, has been charged with:

Four (4) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Nathan Joseph Hall, age 45, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Fentanyl

One (1) count of possessing with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine

One (1) count of possessing with the intent to distribute Oxycodone Charles Phillip Hamm, age 59, of Damascus, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Joseph Walter Hamm, Jr., age 60, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Four (4) counts of distributing Suboxone Jeremy Dean Harris, age 39, of Glade Spring, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine

One (1) count of possession of a firearm while possessing Methamphetamine

One (1) count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Larry Gene Harless, age 50, of Glade Spring, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of a prisoner possessing Fentanyl, hydrocodone, and Oxycodone in a correctional facility Harley Rose Holmes, age 32, of Meadowview, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possessing with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Jason Dwayne Holt, age 35, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of a prisoner possessing Methamphetamine in a correctional facility Kenneth Alan Johnson, age 47, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Methamphetamine William Ray Jordan, age 28, of Bristol, Tennessee, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Fentanyl

Two (2) counts of possessing a firearm with Fentanyl

Two (2) counts of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon Samantha Christine Keating, age 42, of Glade Spring, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Christina Nicole King, age 35, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possessing with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Joshua David Lamie, age 34, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of a prisoner possessing Methamphetamine in a correctional facility Zachary Chase Lester, age 22, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony Stephen Emmanuel Lino, age 31, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Joshua Allan Lowe, age 32, of Marion, Virginia, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Jonathan Wayne Mahala, age 38, of Damascus, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Methamphetamine Madison Alyse Mathis-Johnson, age 27, of Auburn, California, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Fentanyl

Two (2) counts of distributing Methamphetamine

One (1) count of possessing a firearm with Fentanyl Zachariah Cody McCracken, age 34, of Bristol, Tennessee, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Raymond Charles Miller, age 51, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Janet Renee Montgomery, age 42, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Louis Joseph Moro, age 37, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of possessing with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine

One (1) count of distributing pharmaceuticals Michael Lee Murray, age 39, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possessing with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Michael Lee Ollis, age 26, of Elk Park, North Carolina, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Cynthia Kay Pagans, age 38, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Methamphetamine

One (1) count of possessing with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine. Amanda Kay Parks, age 50, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Four (4) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Jacob Dewayne Perrigan, age 24, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of distributing Methamphetamine William Thomas Peele, age 34, of Avlett, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possessing with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Adam Ray Roark, age 42, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of possessing with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Howard Elbert Roark, Jr, age 41, of Glade Spring, Virginia, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Fentanyl Joshua Alan Ramey, age 29, of Bristol, Tennessee, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Methamphetamine David Paul Robertson, age 21, of Damascus, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of prisoner in possession of Methamphetamine in a correctional facility Patricia Ann Smoot, age 30, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts distributing Methamphetamine Ashley Nicole Snead, age 38, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Kenneth Roger Street, age 42, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Christopher Guy Strickler, age 45, of Bristol, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of possession with intent to distribute Methylphenidate, Cyputylone, and Methamphetamine

One (1) count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Dawn Nichole Summitt, age 33, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of distributing Methamphetamine Kimberly Kay Townsend, age 33, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Four (4) counts of possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl, Fluorofentanyl, and Cocaine Joshua Ryan Trivett, age 37, of Damascus, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Burke Morgan Willis, age 36, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

One (1) count of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Billy Jackson Woodlief, age 38, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been charged with:

Three (3) counts of distributing Heroin

The sheriff’s office was assisted by multiple agencies, including the Smyth and Russell County sheriff’s offices; Bristol and Damascus police departments; Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority; Virginia State Police; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the U.S. Marshals Service.