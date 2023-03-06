WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man on death row is seeking a new trial in his first post-conviction hearing on Monday.

Howard Hawk Willis was sentenced to death in 2010 for the murders of two teenagers from Georgia. The bodies of both teens were found days later in a storage unit rented by Willis’ mother in Johnson City.

Willis had nine lawyers before the judge ruled that he would have to represent himself.

In his bid for the new trial, Willis claims the original trial was unfair. The hearing will begin Monday morning in Washington County Criminal Court.