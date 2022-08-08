WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect accused of breaking into two homes.

A post from the sheriff’s office states the suspect is responsible for two home invasions in the Wolf Run and Gum Hill communities of Bristol.

A video and photo from a home camera were posted by the sheriff’s office. In them, a masked suspect in a camo-style jacket can be seen approaching the door of a home with what appears to be a tool in hand before leaving the camera’s view.

Anyone who may recognize the person or clothing or who may have relevant information is asked to call (276) 676-6030.