Washington County, Va. deputies arrest 2 on meth charges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities found large amounts of money, methamphetamine and prescription drugs in a home after arresting two people in Southwest Virginia, according to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

The release states officers from the sheriff’s office and the Regional Drug Task Force arrived at a home in the 3000 block of Reedy Creek Road around 5:00 p.m. September 23 in order to serve a warrant for a drug violation.

After arriving, the release states officers found two people in a building nearby, one of whom was named in the warrant.

While searching the area, officers reportedly seized about a pound of methamphetamine, “large amounts” of prescription medications, and around $8,000 in cash.

The two people found near the residence were identified as Larry Smith, 50, of Washington County, Virginia and Chrystal Younce, 42, of Bristol, Tennessee. Both were arrested.

Smith was charged with felony drug probation violation, possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Younce was charged with similar possession and conspiracy charges with intent to distribute.

No further details were released.