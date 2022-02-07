Washington County, Va. authorities searching for suspect in gas station break-in

Photo: Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCVSO) is searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a gas station in Glade Spring.

A release from WCVSO states that the Exxon gas station at 12322 Maple Street was broken into on Sunday, Jan. 30. Investigators say the break-in occurred in the early morning hours.

The sheriff’s office provided photos of the masked suspect, which can be seen below:

  • Photo: Wasington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo: Wasington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (276) 676-6000.

