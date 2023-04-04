WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a Bristol man wanted in relation to an early morning shooting on April 4 that occurred in the Brumley Gap community.

According to the WCSO, deputies are searching for Thomas Farnham Stone, age 33, of Bristol, Virginia in the Chip Ridge Road and Rich Valley Road areas of Washington County after he allegedly fled Tuesday morning on an ATV.

Stone is described by the WCSO as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is reportedly 5’6″, weighs around 180 pounds and has tattoos on both arms and a goatee.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stone was last seen wearing denim pants, a dark brown coat and brown boots.

The WCSO advises Stone should not be approached and that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000 or call 911.