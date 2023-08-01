ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities in Washington County, Virginia are searching for a wanted man who may be armed.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua Jones.

Jones is wanted for felony possession of a weapon (a stun gun) and failure to appear, according to Capt. Travis Turner with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was told that Jones had a gun and remarked that he would not go back to jail.

Officers were advised that Jones may pose a risk to officer safety, according to Captain Turner.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is encouraged to call police.