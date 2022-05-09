JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, a K-9 officer’s alerts led to two recent drug arrests.

On Sunday, Sexton said officers stopped a vehicle violating headlight codes around 5:30 a.m. when K-9 unit Bond alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs. When officers searched the vehicle, they reportedly found a backpack containing three grams of methamphetamine and a loaded Glock 19 handgun.

Officers arrested the driver, who was identified as Lisa Broadwater, 29. Sexton said Broadwater was charged with possession of meth and possession of a firearm during a felony. Her arraignment is set for May 9, and a bond of $15,000 has been set for her release.

Around 1:25 Monday morning, officers stopped a motorcycle with an allegedly switched license plate and muffler in violation of noise laws. When K-9 Bond was deployed around the vehicle, officers were alerted to the possible presence of drugs nearby.

When they searched the vehicle, police say they found 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, a “loaded syringe,” four grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. The driver, identified as Terance Clark, 39, of Greeneville, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of a Schedule VI drug and drug paraphernalia alongside charges from the traffic stop. Clark’s arraignment is set for May 9, and his bail was set at $6,000.

Washington County officials said Officer Bond received extra treats for his work.