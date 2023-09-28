JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on murder and drug charges was arrested in Washington County, Tennessee.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Christopher Brian Jones, 27, of Telford, without incident at a home in the 500 block of Charlie Hicks Road on Thursday.

Jones was arrested on a presentment out of criminal court for charges of second-degree murder and sale of Schedule II drugs, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges were the result of an investigation by Johnson City police.

Jones is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.