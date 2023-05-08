JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A duo of alleged home invaders is facing charges after a teen reportedly chased them out of her home with an A.P. Government textbook on Saturday.

According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies responded to a home on Stockyard Road in Telford after dispatchers received a call about a couple arguing in the area. While they were on the way to the scene, a second call was made to report a home invasion on Stockyard Road.

Deputies met with a teen who was reportedly sleeping in the home at the time of the alleged invasion. The teen told them that she was woken up by the sound of her bedroom door opening. When she looked to see what caused the noise, she told deputies that she saw a man identified as Joseph Wayne Hatley, 33, of Johnson City in her doorway.

“She stated she grabbed the closest weapon she could think of,” the release said. “Which was an A.P. Government book.”

The teen then reportedly chased Hatley into the living room where she spotted a woman identified as Kimmy-Sue Shantiamoure Satterfield, 38, of Johnson City, who allegedly joined Hatley in fleeing from the scene.

The girl told deputies that she watched both suspects run down Stockyard Road. An adult at the home called 911.

Hatley and Satterfield were allegedly both found on Highway 11-E near Stockyard Road, and after a search, deputies said they found two empty medicine bottles prescribed to the victims in Hatley’s possession.

The duo was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, the release said, and were both held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.