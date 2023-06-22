WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An inmate at the Washington County Detention Center died due to injuries sustained in an alleged June 14 altercation.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported that inmate Johnny Slagle, 75, of Telford, died in an area hospital due to injuries sustained during an alleged altercation with inmate Daniel Alejandro Mira, 29, of Coral Springs, Florida.

The release states that a physical altercation took place in a cell on June 14. Detention Center medical staff decided to transport Slagle to the hospital.

Mira was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and new charges are pending, the WCSO stated.

At the request of Sheriff Keith Sexton, the District Attorney General’s Office asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.