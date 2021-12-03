Washington Co., Va. man arrested after allegedly robbing gas station at gunpoint

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities arrested a man on Thursday after he allegedly robbed a gas station on Lee Highway.

According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to a gas station near Exit 10 of Lee Highway around 10 p.m. on Thursday in reference to an armed robbery.

The release states a male suspect entered the gas station, brandished a pistol and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then fled the scene with “an unknown amount of cash.”

After the cashier gave a description of the man and vehicle he left in, deputies found the vehicle on I-81 North.

According to the release, a deputy stopped the car and found a handgun in the vehicle. The release said the man, identified as Eric Wayne Mercer, 40, of Chilhowie, admitted to the crime and was arrested without incident.

The report says the stolen money totaled to $245.

Mercer was transported to Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where the report says he is being held without bond. His charges can be found below: