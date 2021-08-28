Washington Co., VA authorities engaged in manhunt after suspect flees from officers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a man after he allegedly fled from officers Friday night.

Sheriff Blake Andis said that Joe Brandon Necessary, 36, is currently at large and Andis suspects he may have fled to Tennessee.

According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Necessary has outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants within the county.

Sheriff Andis said that Necessary is not considered armed and dangerous at this time.

The Sheriff’s office lists Necessary’s description as follows:

  • Age: 36
  • Height: 6’1″
  • Weight: 180

Anyone with information regarding Necessary’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

