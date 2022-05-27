JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Friday announced it has made an arrest in a child rape investigation.

According to a news release, Curtis Vance Sr., 55, of Marion, North Carolina, faces child rape charges after authorities received the report from the child’s mother on May 18.

Vance admitted to the allegations on May 20, the release stated.

Investigators originally arrested Vance for aggravated sexual battery to a juvenile and later upgraded the charge to child rap following his court appearance in General Sessions on May 23.

He reappeared in court on May 25 for a preliminary hearing, where the case was moved to the grand jury. If the jury indicts him, Vance will appear in criminal court on Aug. 8. His bond remains at $100,000.