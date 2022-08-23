Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A warrant has been issued for a man who police believe was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that killed a Morristown toddler over the weekend.

The Morristown Police Department has charged Walter Noe Mendez with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality.

Police believe Mendez was driving a Scion tC that accelerated backward into a home Saturday night on Louise Avenue. An 18-month-old child who was sleeping inside was killed.

Investigators believe Mendez knows he is being sought by police and is attempting to evade authorities.

The police department says Mendez may also be using the names Luis Mendez, Louis Mendez, and Luis Cardenas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the dispatch at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 423-585-1833.