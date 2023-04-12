WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man wanted on multiple felony charges in Smyth County was arrested at a Glade Spring hotel.

According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a ‘be on the lookout (BOLO)’ was issued for Lenar Tyree Perkins, who reportedly had multiple active felony warrants in Smyth County.

Around midnight on Wednesday, a Glade Spring Police Department unit saw Perkins’ vehicle, a 2000 gold Buick, leaving the Econo Lodge in Glade Spring. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle by WCSO and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies, however, Perkins wasn’t inside, the release stated.

A search warrant was obtained by the WCSO’s TAC Team at the Econ Lodge where Perkins was reportedly staying. He was then arrested, according to the WCSO, and is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Charges are reportedly pending from the SCSO and no further details were released.