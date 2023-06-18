CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man with outstanding warrants from surrounding counties allegedly led police on a pursuit in Carter County.

According to Sergeant Steve Tipton with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Stoney Creek community just before noon Sunday.

The driver, identified as Steven Michael Peterson, had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and theft of property from Carter County, as well as other warrants from Sullivan and Washington counties and Florida, Tipton said.

Peterson allegedly led officers on a pursuit and was arrested in the Willow Springs Community at 12:03 p.m. after the CCSO deployed spike strips on his vehicle.

Peterson is being held at the Carter County Detention City and charges are pending, Tipton told News Channel 11. No injuries were reported.