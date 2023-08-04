UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary was featured as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) “Fugitive Friday.”

Courtesy of the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office

On July 30, the UCSO responded to a home on Lower Creek Road where Sheriff Mike Hensley says a man broke in, shot at people inside and assaulted a man inside the house.

The suspect, identified by Hensley as Tony Myers, allegedly fled on foot while armed with two handguns.

Hensley told News Channel 11 on Tuesday the U.S. Marshals have joined the search for Myers.

In a post on social media, Hensley said he hopes Myers will turn himself in.

Myers is considered armed and dangerous, Hensley said. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-743-1864.