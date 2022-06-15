HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman wanted for multiple non-violent felonies in Hawkins County is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hawkins County authorities requested the public’s help to find Misty Michelle Sabins, 41, on Sunday but did not disclose details surrounding the warrants for her arrest.

Police made the announcement of her arrest Tuesday night. No details related to her arrest were released.

In October 2021, the sheriff’s office accused Sabins of impersonating her sister after attempting to break into a home on the 100 block of Dogwood Lane in Whitesburg, charging her with criminal impersonation and attempted aggravated burglary.