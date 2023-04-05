ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a Bristol man wanted in connection to a shooting incident turned himself in on Wednesday.
A release from the WCSO states Thomas Stone, 33, turned himself in to the Magistrate’s Office in Abingdon on Wednesday morning.
Stone reportedly fled from deputies on an ATV following a shooting in the Brumley Gap community on Tuesday, the release said.
He is charged with the following:
- Abduction by force
- Assault on a family member
- Attempted malicious shooting
- Brandishing a firearm
- Discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle
- Using a firearm in the commission of a felon
- Possession of a firearm by a restricted person
Stone is being held without bond at the Southwest Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, the release said.