ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a Bristol man wanted in connection to a shooting incident turned himself in on Wednesday.

A release from the WCSO states Thomas Stone, 33, turned himself in to the Magistrate’s Office in Abingdon on Wednesday morning.

Stone reportedly fled from deputies on an ATV following a shooting in the Brumley Gap community on Tuesday, the release said.

He is charged with the following:

Abduction by force

Assault on a family member

Attempted malicious shooting

Brandishing a firearm

Discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle

Using a firearm in the commission of a felon

Possession of a firearm by a restricted person

Stone is being held without bond at the Southwest Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, the release said.