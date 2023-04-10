NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A Virginia State Trooper was charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer following a domestic dispute at a Norton residence on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a Norton, Virginia residence in reference to an alleged domestic dispute.

According to VSP, C.H. Parsons III, 29, was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a family member and three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. Parsons was then transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

VSP told News Channel 11 that Parsons was hired in September 2020 and has been a VSP Trooper assigned to the Wytheville Division Area 29 Office in Dickenson County since 2022.

“In accordance with state police policy, Parsons has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation,” stated a VSP official.