DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is seeking the public’s assistance locating a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Duffield Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from VSP, a motorcycle and a white Honda Accord collided in the 400 block of Duff Pat Highway/Route 58 just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the bike, and the motorcyclist reportedly died at the scene.

The release states that the Honda pulled into a nearby gas station, turned around and left the scene. The car was last seen driving west on Pattonsville Road and Route 604.

Photo: Virginia State Police

The Honda is missing its passenger side mirror and sustained significant damage to the passenger side doors and front fender.

The driver is described as an older male of a stocky build with a beard.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle or driver is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police.