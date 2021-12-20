VSP: One arrested in connection to weekend ATV dealership break-in attempt, search ongoing for others

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One man is in custody following a Virginia State Police (VSP) investigation into an attempted break-in in Wythe County, police say.

Released police reports say Wythe County deputies found several people attempting to break in to an ATV dealership located on the 2000 block of Chapman Road in Wytheville around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

When the suspects left the dealership, VSP said the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance in locating them.

According to a press release from VSP, state police arrested Christopher A. Thomas, 35, and have charged him with multiple offenses:

Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny.

Conspiracy to Enter a Structure to Commit Burglary.

Possession of Burglary Tools.

Trespassing on Railroad Property.

While Thomas has been charged, VSP say investigations and searches are still underway for others who may have been involved.

Members of the public who are aware of those who may be connected or have information on a 2016 Hyundai sedan with Pennsylvania LSG 0399 license plates are urged to contact VSP at 276-228-3131.