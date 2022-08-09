(WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who destroyed two bank ATMs in Southwest Virginia.

According to Virginia State Police, the first incident happened on July 30 at the New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. A drive-thru ATM was destroyed around 1 a.m., but no cash was taken.

A second incident occurred on Aug. 8 in Grundy, when an ATM at the New Peoples Bank on Route 460 (Anchorage Street) was destroyed and robbed of its cash.

State police believe the same three people were behind both incidents. A dark-colored 2018–2022 Toyota Camry with Florida plates was involved in the Haysi incident and there is evidence that a Ford F–250 pickup truck was involved in both, according to VSP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police by phone at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.