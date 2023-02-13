WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fire that left a man dead in Wise County on Friday.

According to VSP, officials responded to a structure fire in the 300 Block of Callahan Ave in Appalachia just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. After an initial investigation, VSP officials stated the fire ‘appears suspicious in nature.’

The remains of Michael D. Woodward, 65, were reportedly found in the residence and have been sent to a medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy.

“Anyone with information about the fire or who happened to see anything suspicious at/near the residence is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-889-7660 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov,” stated the VSP release.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is reportedly investigating. No further details were released.